In brief: 'Reacher' spinoff gets a second season and more

We've got an official trailer for NBC's Newlyweds, the new sitcom starring real-life married couple Tim Daly and Téa Leoni. The show, co-created by Jamie Lee Curtis, follows a later-in-life love story between a free-spirited woman and a professor who marry after a quick courtship. It premieres on Oct. 23 …

The Reacher spinoff Neagley is getting a second season, just two weeks after the first season debuted on Prime Video. Maria Sten stars as the fan-favorite character Frances Neagley, a private investigator from Chicago and the former protégé of Jack Reacher, in the action series. The original Reacher series, starring Alan Ritchson, was picked up for a sixth season earlier this week …

Bradley Cooper is gearing up to star in Paramount's new G.I. Joe film. He'll be playing Duke, the leader of the Joes. Danny McBride is on board to direct. Further details on the project have not yet been revealed …

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