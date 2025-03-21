In brief: Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' teaser trailer and more

The eighth and final season of Big Mouth now has a release date. Netflix has announced that the final episodes of the show will drop on the streamer on May 23. Along with the date announcement, first-look images of the season were released. The animated series from Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg will feature a guest cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Holly Hunter, Steve Buscemi, Kristen Wiig and Quinta Brunson ...

Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film will soon be upon us. Warner Bros. Pictures released the 20-second teaser trailer for his film One Battle After Another on Thursday. It also announced that the teaser arrives before the full trailer, which is expected next week. The upcoming film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn ...

Sydney Sweeney has found her latest project. The actress will produce and star in the new film I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl, Deadline reports. Based on a short story posted to Reddit about a drifter impersonating a missing girl to rob their family, Dune and Forrest Gump screenwriter Eric Roth is adapting the script ...

