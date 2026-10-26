In brief: Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood joining 'The Gentlemen'

Netflix is rounding up more gentlemen. Tudum announced Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood and Ed Speelers are joining stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario for the third season of The Gentlemen, which is currently filming in the U.K. and Morocco. Also added to the series cast are Dexter Fletcher, Robert Carlyle and Bugzy Malone, who appeared in the 2019 film that inspired the Netflix series. Daniel Ings, who played the drug-addled older brother Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman to James' criminal mastermind Eddie Horiman, told HATC magazine he will not return for the third season. Netflix has not confirmed this …

The action-adventure series Fallout has inspired a new reality show. Prime Video has revealed Fallout Shelter: The Experiment, an unscripted competition inspired by the post-apocalyptic drama series and the video game universe. The show "invites everyday participants to test their aptitude for the apocalypse in Vault-Tec's state-of-the-art bomb-proof vault shelters," according to Prime Video. Contestants will "go head to head in a series of high-octane drills, psychological dilemmas and morally challenging behavior trials." The winner walks away with a $1 million prize. Fallout Shelter: The Experiment will begin streaming in January 2027 …

Bravo renewed a slate of its reality shows ahead of Bravo's Fan Fest on Saturday. New York-based In the City has been greenlit for season 2, while Next Gen NYC is coming back for a third season. For viewers seeking a little Southern charm, The Next Gen universe will be expanding with a spinoff based in Atlanta, and Southern Hospitality is moving forward with a fifth season. Premiere dates have not yet been announced …

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