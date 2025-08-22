In brief: Netflix shares first look at 'A Man on the Inside' season 2 and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Here's the inside scoop on A Man on the Inside. Netflix has announced that season 2 of the comedy series created by Mike Schur arrives on Nov. 20. The first-look photos from the new season have also been revealed, showing Ted Danson in character as Charles as he goes undercover on the Wheeler College campus. Mary Elizabeth EllisLilah Richcreek EstradaStephanie Beatriz and Stephen McKinley Henderson also return for season 2 ...

Blake Lively is set to star in and produce an action rom-com. Deadline reports that Lively will star in The Survival List, which follows a highbrow reality TV producer who—against her wishes—is assigned to a new show hosted by a famous survival expert ...

Tramell Tillman is the latest actor to join the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New DayVariety reports that the Severance actor will be part of the ensemble cast led by Tom Holland. While his role remains under wraps (or webs), he'll join ZendayaJacob BatalonJon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo in the film ...

