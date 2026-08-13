In brief: 'Neagley' official trailer and more

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming romantic drama series Crew Girl. The show debuts on the streaming service on Sept. 10. It follows a 16-year-old rising star in the sport of rowing who is forced to join her new school's boys varsity crew. She also finds herself caught between the team's captain and its underdog. Miku Martineau, Sam Braun and Kyle Clark star in the show ...

The official trailer for Neagley has arrived. This brand-new Reacher spinoff will premiere on Prime Video Sept. 16. Maria Sten stars as the fan-favorite character Frances Neagley, a private investigator from Chicago and the former protégé of Jack Reacher, in the action series. Greyston Holt, Adeline Rudolph, Jasper Jones, Matthew Del Negro and Damon Herriman also star, while Alan Ritchson will guest star as Jack Reacher ...

We now know when season 2 of The Lowdown will debut. The series starring Ethan Hawke returns Oct. 14 on FX. Tommy Lee Jones and Betty Gilpin will also star in season 2 of the show that's created, written, executive produced and directed by Sterlin Harjo ...

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