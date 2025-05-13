In brief: Lena Dunham's 'Too Much' gets Netflix release date and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Daniel Radcliffe and Tracy Morgan's upcoming comedy show has been given a series order at NBC. Called The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, the show will follow a former football player who is trying to rehabilitate his image. Tina Fey will executive produce, as will Morgan. Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall will also star ...

The movie Novocaine will make its streaming debut on Paramount+. The film will be available to watch on the platform on Tuesday. Jack Quaid stars in the movie as a person born with a rare genetic disorder that makes him unable to feel any pain. Amber Midthunder also stars in the action-comedy ...

Girls stans, rejoice. We have our first look at Lena Dunham's next series Too Much. The romantic comedy show stars Megan Stalter as a New Yorker named Jessica who moves to London and finds a connection with Felix, played by Will Sharpe. All 10 episodes of the show will be available to watch on Netflix July 10 ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!