In brief: 'Jurassic World Rebirth' gets Peacock streaming date and more

Nathan Lane is the latest actor to join Jonah Hill's upcoming comedy, Cut Off. Deadline reports that the actor has been added to the cast of the new film, which also includes Kristen Wiig and Bette Midler. Hill and Wiig will play wealthy siblings who get cut off from their parents in the movie. Hill will also direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Ezra Woods ...

You'll soon be able to watch Jurassic World Rebirth at home. The film will be available to stream on Peacock on Oct. 30. "Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali? Say less," Peacock's official Instagram captioned the announcement post ...

Two more buzzy actors have joined the cast of The Beekeeper 2. Variety reports that Pom Klementieff and pro-wrestler-turned-actor Adam Copeland will appear in the sequel thriller film. Jason Statham starred in the first movie, which followed a former government assassin who comes out of retirement ...

