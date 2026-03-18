In brief: 'Jack Ryan: Ghost War' teaser trailer and more

The official teaser trailer for Jack Ryan: Ghost War has arrived. Prime Video has released the first trailer for the upcoming film, which comes to theaters on May 20. It finds John Krasinski back starring as the titular hero. The Jack Ryan television series ran for four seasons. Ghost War marks the first film in its franchise ...

Paradise has been renewed for season 3 at Hulu. The second season is currently streaming, with its season finale set to premiere on March 30. Dan Fogelman created the political thriller, which stars Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins ...

Hudson Williams is heating up a new Netflix show. The Heated Rivalry actor has joined the cast of the upcoming limited series The Altruists. Also announced to join the cast are Jennifer Grey, Terry Chen, Elizabeth Adams, Hannah Galway and William Mapother. The Altruists stars Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner as Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, the young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system before they were accused of stealing $8 billion ...

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