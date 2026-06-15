In brief: 'House of Guinness' season 2, and more

Pour another pint for House of Guinness. Variety reports the show about the famous Irish brewing family has been renewed for season 2 by Netflix. The series stars Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn and Fionn O'Shea …

Peter Sarsgaard is taking on a new role in HBO's The Last of Us, according to Entertainment Weekly. The actor will reportedly be playing Amon, one of the leaders of The Seraphites, a character not featured in the original video game on which the show is based. Filming for season 3 of the show is going on hiatus due to the World Cup …

Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz has reportedly joined the cast of The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event. According to Variety, he'll be playing New York disc jockey Murray the K, who crosses paths with The Beatles during their first trip to the U.S. in the 1960s. The movies star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.