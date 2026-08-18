In brief: 'Hollywood Arts' teaser trailer and more

We now know when to expect season 2 of The Terminal List. Prime Video is releasing the second season of the Chris Pratt-starring series on Oct. 21. The show is based on the bestselling novels of the same name by author Jack Carr. The story follows Navy SEAL commander James Reece as he battles conspiratorial forces ...

The teaser trailer for The Diplomat has arrived. Netflix has released a new trailer and the release date for the upcoming fourth season of the drama series. The new season of the show is set to debut on Oct. 15. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Nana Mensah, Rory Kinnear, Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney star in season 4 ...

It's time to make it shine. Netflix has released the teaser trailer and release date for its Victorious spinoff series Hollywood Arts. The show will premiere on Oct. 15. It finds Trina Vega, once again portrayed by Daniella Monet, as she returns to her former high school as a substitute teacher. She then finds herself inspiring a new generation of talented students ...

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