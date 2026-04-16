In brief: 'Good Omens' season 3 finale trailer and more

The official trailer for the third and final season of Good Omens has arrived. Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in the season 3 finale, which is being presented in the form of one 90-minute episode. This series finale will debut to Prime Video on May 13 ...

Demi Moore is joining the cast of the upcoming film Tyrant. Deadline reports that Moore has joined the Amazon MGM Studios film in a key role alongside other stars Charlize Theron and Julia Garner. The movie is described as a culinary thriller set within New York City's elite fine-dining scene. It comes from writer and director David Weil ...

The cast of season 4 of Perfect Match has been unveiled. Netflix has revealed the singles from across many different reality TV shows who will take part in the fourth season of the dating competition show. This time around, notable cast members include Vanderpump Rules star Ally Lewber, as well as Love is Blind's Jimmy Presnell. Perfect Match season 4 premieres on May 13 ...

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