In brief: 'Foundation' renewed for season 2 at Apple TV+

Foundation is coming back for a fourth season. Apple TV+ has renewed the sci-fi series for season 4, with production on the upcoming season set for early 2026. This announcement comes ahead of the season 3 finale of the show, which is based on Isaac Asimov's series of novels. Emmy-nominated actors Lee Pace and Jared Harris star in the show ...

Ricky Gervais is bringing a brand-new adult animated series to Netflix. The comedian has created the show Alley Cats, which follows a group of feral, British cats who seek companionship and complain about the struggles of their everyday lives. The show will head to the streamer in 2026. Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley and Diane Morgan join Gervais in the show's voice cast ...

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are reuniting to develop a new TV series. Deadline reports that the actors are teaming up to adapt the coming-of-age horror novel Jawbone. The book tells the story of Fernanda and Annelise, who are inseparably close friends, until one ends up bound on the floor of a deserted cabin and the other is held hostage by one of her teachers ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.