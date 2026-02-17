In brief: 'Forbidden Fruits' trailer and more

Elisabeth Moss is teaming back up with Hulu. Deadline reports The Handmaid's Tale actress is set to star in and executive produce an upcoming series for the streaming service called Conviction. The legal drama is written by House and The Good Doctor creator David Shore. It will be based on the book by Jack Jordan. The story follows a lawyer who gets a career-making case only to be blackmailed by a mysterious stranger ...

The man behind Saturday Night Live is getting his own documentary. Focus Features has announced it will release Lorne, a documentary about SNL creator Lorne Michaels. Morgan Neville is set to direct the film that will release in theaters on April 17. The documentary will feature exclusive footage and interviews from some of the show's cast members and writers, including Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock and more ...

Take a bite out of the trailer for Forbidden Fruits. The movie, which IFC Films and Shudder are releasing, will make its world premiere at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival. It follows a witchy femme cult that is based in the basement of a mall. Making up the star-studded cast are Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp and Emma Chamberlain ...

