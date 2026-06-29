In brief: 'Finding Nemo,' 'Lilo & Stitch' short films headed to theaters and more

If you missed Lee Cronin's The Mummy in theaters, there's no need to worry. The film will make its global streaming debut to HBO Max on July 3. It will also debut to HBO linear on July 4. The movie stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace and Veronica Falcón. It follows what happens when the young daughter of a journalist disappears and suddenly reappears eight years later ...

Dory is swimming her way back into movie theaters. Pixar has announced that a new short film centered on the Finding Nemo character is coming to theaters. The animation studio also shared the concept art for the short, which is called Loving Dory, to Instagram. "Just keep swimming...A first look at concept art of the all-new short 'Loving Dory' set in the world of 'Finding Nemo,' directed by Lou Hamou-Lhadj is coming soon!" ...

Experiment 626 is headed back to the big screen. Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that a new animated short film set in the Lilo & Stitch universe is set to debut in theaters ahead of the upcoming animated film Hexed. The short film is called Lilo & Scratch, and the animation studio's announcement post teases that "Stitch may have finally met his match" this time. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

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