In brief: 'Earle Meets World' renewed for season 2 and more

Earle Meets World is coming back for season 2. Netflix has renewed the reality series that follows influencer Alix Earle and her family for a sophomore season. The streaming service posted a video to social media to announce the news. In the video, Earle makes herself at home in the Netflix office building. "Alix, you know this is someone's office, right?" an employee at the company asks her after she's already dumped out a box of her belongings. While there's no word on when the new episodes will debut, the post says it is "coming back to Netflix soon." ...

We have our first look at the upcoming Elizabeth Banks comedy series She's Fine. The new photos show off the series' stars, including Banks, Ted Danson, Katey Sagal and Rob Delaney. She's Fine follows a newly divorced woman who sets out to secure a lively second act for herself and her kids. It premieres on Apple TV on Jan. 27, 2027 ...

It's official: Milo Manheim is returning to School Spirits. The actor will reprise his role in the upcoming fourth season of the Paramount+ show. Also part of the season 4 cast are Jennifer Tilly, Maria Dizzia, Christian Weissmann, Briana Buckmaster, Clara Alexandrova and Katharine Isabelle ...

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