In brief: Dolly Parton Broadway musical announces cast and more

Even more stars have joined the cast of The Trial of Louise Woodward. Natalia Dyer, John Magaro and Jack Reynor have signed on to be part of the cast of the upcoming HBO true crime limited series. They join an ensemble that includes Catriona Chandler in the titular role alongside Meghann Fahy, Sagar Radia, Chloë Sevigny and Hugh Laurie ...

The cast of the upcoming Dolly Parton Broadway musical has been revealed. Producers have announced that Parton herself handpicked Katie Rose Clarke to star as the late country music icon in DOLLY: A True Original Musical. Also starring are Carrie St. Louis, Norah Nunes, John Behlmann and Gabriel Ebert ...

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in a new rom-com. The Oscar winner will reteam with her No Hard Feelings director Gene Stupnitsky in the upcoming film One Month Mark. Deadline reports Stupnitsky is in final negotiations to direct the movie for Apple Original Films. Lawrence will also produce the movie that was written by Sophie Fleur de Bruijn ...

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