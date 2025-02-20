In brief: Cynthia Erivo to host 2025 Tony Awards and more

Cynthia Erivo is going from "Defying Gravity" to hosting The Tonys. The Oscar-nominated Wicked star and past Tony winner will be front and center at the June 8 ceremony, airing live from New York's Radio City Music Hall on CBS ...

The Last of Us season 2 has locked in a premiere date. The new season of the apocalyptic drama debuts Sunday, April 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. According to the logline, "Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind." ...

Daredevil: Born Again, debuting March 4 on Disney+, marks the return of Charlie Cox's blind superhero to the Marvel TV universe — and his super friends may follow. Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation, Brad Winderbaum, tells Entertainment Weekly that they're "very much exploring" bringing former Netflix series heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist to Disney+ as well. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News ...

