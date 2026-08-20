In brief: 'Club Kid' trailer and more

Scary Movie is headed to streaming. The sixth installment in the horror comedy film franchise makes its debut to Paramount+ on Sept. 3. The movie brings the core four back together 26 years after the original film's debut. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall return alongside cast members such as Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri and Chris Elliott ...

The trailer for Club Kid has arrived. A24 released the official trailer for its upcoming film from writer-director-star Jordan Firstman in his directorial debut. The movie does not have an official release date, but the studio says it's coming soon. It follows a New York City club promoter whose 10-year-old son he never knew existed shows up at his door. Reggie Absolom, Cara Delevingne and Diego Calva also star ...

An Outer Banks prequel is in the works. ABC Audio has learned that its creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke are developing a prequel series set 20 years before the events of the popular young adult adventure show. Netflix declined to comment when reached by ABC Audio. The show, which has the working title of Kildare, is based on a concept the creator trio have been working on for several years ...

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