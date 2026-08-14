In brief: 'Chad Powers' season 2 trailer and more

Whitney Leavitt is returning to Broadway. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star is set to take on the role of Sandra Dee in the musical Just in Time. Leavitt starts her six-week limited engagement on Dec. 1 and will perform through Jan. 10, 2027. This run in Just in Time comes after she made her Broadway debut starring as Roxie Hart in the long-running revival of Chicago ...

Hulu has released the trailer for season 2 of its Glen Powell-starring series Chad Powers. The second season of the comedy series will be available to watch in its entirety on Sept. 3. Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn also star ... Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

We now know who the guests on season 7 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman are. Netflix has announced that Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel and professional climber Alex Honnold will appear as guests on the new season. The new episodes are set to debut later in 2026 ...

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