In brief: Brenda Song, Harvey Guillén to announce Emmy nominations and more

Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén will announce the nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards. The pair will present the nominations at a ceremony to be held on July 15. It will be streamed live from the Academy's Wolf Theatre on the Television Academy's website. "I'm thrilled to welcome Harvey and Brenda to help us honor the nominees and kick off what promises to be an unforgettable Emmy celebration," Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said. Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmys live on Sept. 14 ...

Netflix has set its cast for its upcoming comedy Don't Say Good Luck. Deadline reports that Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Stephanie Beatriz, Sunny Sandler, Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi have joined the cast for the film. Julia Hart is set to direct the film that follows a high schooler who is ready for the spotlight in her high school musical until she suddenly finds more drama in her home life ...

The songwriters behind Frozen joining a musical based on The Princess Bride? As you wish. Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez have joined the upcoming stage adaptation of The Princess Bride, according to Broadway World. The duo are replacing the previously-announced composer, Tony-winner David Yazbek ...



