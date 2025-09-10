In brief: 'Black Mirror' creator announces new Netflix crime thriller and more

The TV series set in The Conjuring universe that's headed to HBO Max has some new updates. Deadline reports that the project, which has been in development since 2023, will have Nancy Won serve as its showrunner and executive producer. WandaVision writers Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires are also set to write its scripts ...



Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has announced a new Netflix crime thriller series. The Emmy winner has created a new, currently untitled four-part detective series that is in production now. The show stars Paddy Considine, Georgina Campbell and Lena Headey. It follows a detective on a mission to catch a serial killer before they run out of victims ...

Michael Caine is coming out of retirement. The 92-year-old actor is set to star alongside Vin Diesel in a sequel to the 2015 fantasy film The Last Witch Hunter, Entertainment Weekly reports. A deal with Caine has not yet been finalized, the outlet reports, though he is attached to the film and will reprise his role as the 36th Dolan ...

