'Bridgerton' season 4 in production: See first photos of Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha

The first photos of the Bridgerton season 4 stars are officially out, featuring joint shots with season leads Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.

Netflix dropped the new images on Monday and also announced that season 4 of the Regency era series "is officially in production."

In the upcoming season, Ha is slated to play the love interest of Thompson's character, Benedict Bridgerton.

The streamer called Ha's character, Sophie Baek, "a victim of tragic circumstances."

In one of the new photos, Thompson and Ha are seen sitting next to one another on what appears to be a production cart. Thompson is dressed in a gray tweed three-piece suit, a gray tweed overcoat and a white button down, while Ha sports an oxblood leather trench coat, a brown windowpane tweed suit and gold jewelry.

Speaking with Tudum, Netflix's official site, about the highly anticipated upcoming season, Thompson said season 4 is "striking" because it features "the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world."

"You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand," he said. "In its best version, 'true love' happens in the middle of that."

He added, "The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It's really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton. … It's such a great story, but it's also, I hope, really relatable."

