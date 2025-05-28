Brad Pitt says his personal life is always in the news: 'It’s been an annoyance'

Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Brad Pitt is opening up about his personal life seemingly always making headlines.

The actor spoke about making movies while his personal life is under public scrutiny in the latest GQ cover story.

“My personal life is always in the news,” Pitt said. “It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

Pitt stars in the upcoming film F1, which arrives in theaters in June after a longer-than-expected production that stopped for a whole year due to the Hollywood strikes. Additionally, Pitt settled his divorce from Angelina Jolie toward the end of shooting F1. The divorce was settled on Dec. 30, 2024, after eight years of legal disputes.

The actor was asked if filming F1 was a refuge from what was happening in his personal life.

“It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do. So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Pitt said.

He continued, saying his life feels fairly contained. “It feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am, that, you know, it’s like this fly buzzing around a little bit,” he said.

Pitt also said he doesn't feel relief now that his divorce is finalized.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing," Pitt said. "Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

