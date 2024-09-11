BET to present prime-time tribute to James Earl Jones on Thursday

By Stephen Iervolino

The legendary actor James Earl Jones will be honored by BET in a prime-time special on Thursday evening, just three days after he passed away at 93 years old.

BET News & ET Present James Earl Jones: Life and Legacy, a collaboration between the network and Entertainment Tonight, will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and will rerun Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

The special will stream on BET+ starting Friday.

"The tribute special will feature archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with the award-winning actor James Earl Jones at various stages of his illustrious and pioneering career," the producers say.

They continue, "Highlighting his profound impact on both Broadway and Hollywood, [the tribute] will reflect on some of the defining moments of his life and include new interviews with colleagues and friends who have been part of his remarkable career."

"ET was on the set of many of [Jones'] most significant projects and captured moments of the star's extraordinary journey. The BET News & ET news special will also highlight his memorable performances, including his powerful voice work as Darth Vader in Star Wars and Mufasa in The Lion King," they add.

