'Avatar: The Way of Water' returns to theaters for one-week 3D rerelease

The poster for the 'Avatar: The Way of Water' rerelease. (20th Century Studios)

The Way of Water is sailing back into movie theaters.

20th Century Studios has announced an upcoming theatrical rerelease of Avatar: The Way of Water. The Oscar-winning 2022 sequel film from director James Cameron is being rereleased in 3D exclusively in theaters globally for one week. The special engagement begins on Oct. 3.

This sequel film is set over a decade after the events of Avatar. It tells "the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," according to an official synopsis. "All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures."

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña star as Jake Sully and Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet also make up the film's ensemble cast.

This rerelease gives audiences the ability to return to Pandora before the third film in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

Avatar: The Way of Water earned more than $2.3 billion worldwide. It is the third highest-grossing film of all time, behind only Cameron's original Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.