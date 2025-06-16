Author Meghan Quinn offers up your next summer read with 'Till Summer Do Us Part'

Popular booktok author Meghan Quinn is back with your next great summer read.

Till Summer Do Us Part follows a recent divorcee named Scottie, who makes up a fake husband to fit in with her office filled with happily married men. She turns to her best friend's brother, Wilder, to fill the role of her husband, but his improv skills somehow lead them to agreeing to go to a relationship camp with all her co-workers.

The book features a mix of fun, romance, spice and even some serious moments, and Meghan tells ABC Audio that’s her goal when writing.

"I really like to view my books as what someone would go through in, like, a daily week," she says. "There's spice in their lives, there's funny moments in their lives, there's heartache in their lives, and so, you know, just kind of see it as like a real-life situation for everybody."

Fans can expect to encounter many common romantic comedy tropes in the book, including enemies to lovers, which Meghan says is her "absolute favorite trope ever."

"Just the ability to build so much tension and when that tension finally snaps, it's the most glorious moment in a romance, in my opinion," she says.

Like Till Summer Do Us Part, Meghan believes the perfect summer read needs to involve some sort of vacation getaway or destination.

"Not everyone can travel, not everyone could have that, like, summer vacation," she says. "And so if you can escape into a vacation mode with a book, I think that's the perfect way."

Among the books Meghan would recommend to readers are Problematic Summer Vacation by Ali Hazelwood, You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle and The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren.

