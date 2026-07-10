Ariana Grande exits cast of 'American Horror Story' season 13

Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

Surprise, you've seen the last of her. For now, at least.

Ariana Grande will no longer appear in season 13 of American Horror Story, ABC Audio has learned. She has currently not shot any scenes for the new season and she will not. This is due to conflicts with timing changes to production on the horror anthology series, as well as it happening simultaneously with her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

FX and 20th Television had no comment when reached by ABC Audio.

Grande rescheduled select dates of her Eternal Sunshine Tour at the end of June. Her July 12 show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, was rescheduled to July 14. Additionally, Grande shifted her July 22 and July 24 shows in Boston to the new dates of July 23 and July 26, respectively.

Despite Grande's exit, Ryan Murphy's horror series has a star-studded cast set for the lucky number 13th season of the show. It will feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly is also part of the cast.

If Grande had appeared on the season, it would have marked her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens over a decade ago.

American Horror Story season 13 will premiere on Sept. 24.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, FX and 20th Television.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.