Anthony Mackie talks 'Captain America: Brave New World'; Marvel's Kevin Feige reveals Fantastic Four's future

While at Disney's APAC Content Showcase Wednesday at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Anthony Mackie shed a little light on his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie, which debuts in theaters Feb. 14, will be Mackie's first after his character Sam Wilson took on the mantle of Captain America in the Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to Deadline, Mackie said his character — which fans met as a veteran counselor in Captain America: The Winter Soldier — is staying true to his roots.

"He's still a [counselor]. He's still serving soldiers, but at the same time, now he's a leader of his community in the country," Mackie reportedly said.

Unlike Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, however, Wilson never took the super soldier cocktail that gave Steve's Cap his superior strength.

"When you don't have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of [fighting]," the actor said, explaining that "he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist."

That said, the trailer to the movie shows him going toe-to-toe with Harrison Ford's Red Hulk.

The trade also reports head Kevin Feige made a virtual appearance and revealed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps is about to wrap, and with its debut in July, "Marvel's First Family ... [goes] right into the next Avengers movies."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.