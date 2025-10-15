Ansel Elgort joins New York production of Pete Townshend’s 'Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet'

Ansel Elgort attends Focus Features' 'The Phoenician Scheme' New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 28, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Actor Ansel Elgort is set to make his professional dancing debut in New York in November.

The West Side Story actor is set to play The Godfather in Pete Townshend's Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet, inspired by The Who's 1973 rock opera, which will run at New York City Center from Nov. 14-16.

"Rock n' Roll is not dead. I think it's having a rebirth right now, downtown NYC you can hear electric guitars squealing through bar doors as people are hungry for live music. Even better, a rock ballet!," Elgort says in a statement. "My roots are in ballet and theatre and to be able to return to the stage in The Who's Quadrophenia rock ballet feels like a gift from the rock gods. Well, one of them himself, Pete Townshend already wrote me a note welcoming me on board, and I'm framing it."

Townshend adds, "I'm thrilled to welcome Ansel to Quadrophenia. The spirit of Rock n' Roll was not just my generation. It's every generation."

Directed by Rob Ashford, Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet debuted in the U.K. in May. It features an orchestral version of the album by Townshend's wife, Rachel Fuller, recorded by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The ballet is choreographed by Paul Roberts, with rising star Paris Fitzpatrick playing the central character, Jimmy.

The story, set in Brighton, England, in 1965, follows a young working-class mod named Jimmy on a journey of self-discovery. The album's title was inspired by Jimmy's four-way "split personality," with each member of the band representing a different facet of that personality.

Tickets for Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet are on sale now. More info can be found at nycitycenter.org.

