Anika Noni Rose 'deeply disappointed' about Tiana series cancellation

Anika Noni Rose, the actress who provides the voice of the Disney Princess Tiana, is expressing her disappointment about the recent cancellation of the Disney+ TV series centered around her character.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, Rose shared a statement to fans of her character and the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog who were looking forward to the show, which was called Tiana, centered on her life as a new princess.

"I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana's journey in series form has been cut short," Rose wrote. "The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators and an amazing music team."

Tiana was first announced in 2020. It was canceled earlier in March 2025. A short-form project based on The Princess and the Frog is now being developed at Disney+.

Walt Disney Animation Studios pulled the plug on the series after it decided to no longer prioritize original longform content for streaming. The Hollywood Reporter first shared the news of the show's cancellation, confirming that there would be some layoffs as a result of this shift in business strategy.

"As hurtful as it is for anything you've put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a Tiana Special Event airs, that all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who've been championing not just the series, but a Princess and the Frog sequel, tune in," Rose wrote. "Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing. Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can."

