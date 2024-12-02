AMC Theatres breaks records over Thanksgiving holiday

It seems many Americans paired popcorn with their turkey this year.

AMC Theatres broke records during its five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, claiming its busiest Thanksgiving Day in the company's 104-year history, based on attendance and admissions revenue.

The company also saw its busiest pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday, busiest Black Friday and busiest five-day Thanksgiving holiday period of all time. The figures are based on attendance, admissions revenue, and food and beverage revenue. It surpassed the previous Thanksgiving records, which were set in 2018.

Worldwide, 8.8 million moviegoers pilgrimaged to their local AMC to watch a movie over the long holiday weekend.

Going further, Friday, Nov. 29, was the second-highest total revenue day in all of AMC Theatres history, based on admissions revenue, and food and beverage revenue. The only thing surpassing it is the weekend of April 27, 2019, which saw the opening of Avengers: Endgame.

This year, business was drawn by the opening of Disney Animation's Moana 2, along with the holdovers of Wicked and Gladiator II.

"This 5-day Thanksgiving period in 2024 was one for the ages. At AMC theatres in the United States and abroad, AMC welcomed more than 8 million moviegoers from Wednesday through Sunday," AMC CEO Adam Aron said. "Apparently, movie fans decided in droves that Thanksgiving dinner is made all the better when accompanied by some delicious AMC popcorn, an ice-cold Coca-Cola, and a great film to watch as showcased on AMC's huge silver screens."

