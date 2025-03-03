Adrien Brody sets record for longest Oscar speech ever

Adrien Brody made history with his best actor Oscar win for The Brutalist Sunday night, setting the record for longest Oscar acceptance speech ever.

His speech ran five minutes and 40 seconds – way over the allotted 45 seconds winners get for their speeches. According to Guinness World Records, the previous record holder was Greer Garson, who spoke for five minutes and 30 seconds when she won for Mrs. Miniver in 1943.

The broadcast tried to play Brody off with music, but he wouldn’t have it.

“Turn the music off!” he said. “I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief.”

Brody previously won best actor in 2003 for The Pianist, and they tried to play him off that time, as well. During that speech, he said, "One second, please. One second. Cut it out. I got one shot at this. I didn't say more than five names, I don't think."

