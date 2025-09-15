77th Emmys: Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen receive 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award

Man on the Inside star Ted Danson and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, were honored with the 2025 Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The couple began the speech by thanking their parents for setting an example for how to live.

"My father was an archeologist, and spent most of his life digging up and cataloging the remnants of past cultures," said Danson. "He taught me, 'This life is not just about us. A lot of people have come before us, and a lot of people will come after us. It's about our stewardship of what we have been given.'"

Steenburgen continued the speech, saying, "Together we have a sacred assignment to remind the world of its dreams, its failures, its laughter, its courage and, most especially, its hope."

They are the first couple to receive the award together. According to a press release, the award is "given to individuals in the media industry whose deeds and actions have a lasting impact on communities and whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope's decades-long altruism and positive impact on society."

“Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have long used their voices — and their hearts — to champion causes that uplift the planet and its people,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy, in a press release. “From environmental advocacy to humanitarian relief, they lead with grace, integrity and purpose. The Television Academy is proud to honor their extraordinary legacy of service with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.”

