77th Emmys: Seth Rogen, Jean Smart win outstanding lead actor, actress in a comedy series

Seth Rogen wins the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Seth Rogen won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for playing Matt Remick on The Studio, while Jean Smart won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for playing Deborah Vance on Hacks during Sunday night's 77th annual Emmy Awards.

Stephen Colbert presented the outstanding lead actor honor as the first award of the evening. The talk show host received a standing ovation as he took to the stage.
"While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?" Colbert asked the crowd. He then took out his resume and showed off an older headshot of himself, which he handed off to Harrison Ford, with hopes he will give it to director Steven Spielberg.
While accepting his award, Rogen expressed surprise at his win, saying he had not prepared a speech because he has never won anything in his life prior to this.

The other nominees for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series were Adam Brody for Nobody Wants ThisJason Segel for ShrinkingMartin Short for Only Murders in the Building and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

Jennifer Coolidge presented the outstanding lead actress honor to Smart. The award marks Smart's fourth time winning for her starring role on Hacks

The other nominees in the outstanding lead actress in a comedy series were Uzo Aduba for The ResidenceKristen Bell for Nobody Wants ThisQuinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

