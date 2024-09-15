76th Emmys: Jeremy Allen White wins Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

By Jill Lances

Jeremy Allen White has another trophy to add to his shelf. The actor nabbed his second Lead Actor in a Comedy Emmy for playing Carmy in the FX series The Bear.

While accepting his award, White thanked his fellow nominees, noting "I'm so honored to be in your company." He also gave a shout-out to his co-stars on The Bear, sharing, "I love you forever. I love to work with you. I want us to be in each other's lives forever. I love you so dearly."

"This show has changed my life," he said of The Bear. "It has instilled a faith that change is possible. That change is possible, if you are able to reach out you are really truly never actually alone."

The other nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series were Larry David, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Matt Berry and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!