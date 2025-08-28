33 years in the making, Ice Cube sees his name on the Goodyear Blimp

Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during night 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On February 23, 1993 Ice Cube released his second single, “It Was A Good Day” off his third studio album, “The Predator”. One of the more iconic lines from the track was when he said, “Even saw the lights of the Goodyear Blimp, and it read, ‘Ice Cube’s a Pimp!’”.

33 years later and Cube’s no longer just a rapper. He’s now a mogul with multiple successful films under his “Cube Vision” production company. He also owns and is the CEO of the Big3 basketball league which features many prominent basketball stars and former NBA players.

The league just capped off their 2025 season with the championship game in Orlando, FL. The team “Miami 305″, led by Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers, and Lance Stephenson, won the title.

In anticipation of the championship game, Ice Cube decided to do what all pro sports leagues do... Fly the Goodyear Blimp over the arena to get some aerial shots of the event! Never the one to miss out on a good opportunity, Cube had some fun with it before the blimp took off for the Addition Financial Arena. He couldn’t resist making his iconic line about the Goodyear Blimp and his status as a “pimp” come to life.

Check the post below to see Cube having some fun with it.