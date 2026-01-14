25 years later: Where are the cast of Lizzie McGuire? Catch up with the cast of the beloved Disney Channel original series.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Kenny Ortega and Hilary Duff of 'Lizzie McGuire' took part today in the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Lizzie McGuire' will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches November 12. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

25 years ago this week, January 12th, 2001, Disney Channel aired the premiere episode of Lizzie McGuire, introducing audiences to Hilary Duff’s iconic, relatable teen character navigating middle school with her animated alter-ego providing inner commentary. The show became a cultural phenomenon, sparking nostalgia and celebrations online for its influence on a generation.

Although we never got the reboot we were promised in 2020, here’s what the cast has been up to over the last 25 years.

Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire)

Hulu Celebrates "How I Met Your Father" Season 1 Finale With One-Of-A-Kind Consumer-Facing Experience LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Hilary Duff attends the “How I Met Your Father" fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the show’s first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Duff continued on after the show starring in a handful of major movies in the easrly 2000’s including A Cinderella Story (2004), Raise Your Voice (2004), The Perfect Man (2005), Material Girls (2006), War, Inc.(2008), Stay Cool (2009), and What Goes Up (2009).

She also released five studio albums and announced in late 2025 she will be releasing her newest album, luck... or something in 2026. Duff released the single “Mature” back in November and is releasing her newest single, “Roommates” on January 15th, 2026.

In addition to new music, most recently Duff starred in 2 seasons of the Hulu series How I Met Your Father. She is married to musician Matthew Koma and has three children.

Lalaine (Miranda Sanchez)

Warner Music Group's 2007 Grammy Party - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Actress Lalaine arrives at Warner Music Group's 2007 Grammy Party held at The Cathedral on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Warner Music Group) (Charley Gallay)

Lalaine starred in the series as Lizzie McGuire’s best friend, Miranda Sanchez. During the show’s run, Lalaine appeared in two episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and also dropped her own solo album.

After her role as Miranda, she appeared in Promised Land (2004), Her Best Move (2007), Royal Kill(2009), Easy A (2010), and One Night Alone (2018).

In 2010 Lalaine briefly became the bassist for Vanity Theft, but left the band after a year.

Most recently, she costarred in the film, Definition Please (2020), where she played the best friend of a former spelling bee champion.

Although the 38 year old mostly keeps out of the spotlight these days, in 2024 she narrated the audiobook for Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel’s Tween Empire. The non-fiction book details the inner workings, conflicts, and cultural impact of the Disney Channel during its peak in the 2000s, featuring interviews with former executives, creatives, and stars like Miley Cyrus and Zendaya.

Adam Lamberg (David “Gordo” Gordon)

After Lamberg’s role ended with The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), he appeared in the films When Do We Eat? (2005) and Beautiful Loser (2008). He wrapped up his acting career and attended the University of California, Berkeley. Currently Lamberg does fundraising and special events consulting in New York City.

Jake Thomas (Matt McGuire)

Paramount Pictures Presents Los Angeles Special Screening Of “Primate” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Jake Thomas attends Paramount Pictures Presents Los Angeles Special Screening of “Primate” at Paramount Theatre on January 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Thomas went on to appear in episodes ofThe Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Cory in the House, Cold Case, House, Ghost Whisperer, Criminal Minds, NCIS, CSI: NY, Storytellers, S.W.A.T., and more.

The actor is now married to Erin Brown Thomas, since September 17, 2011.

Most recently, Thomas was seen at the LA special screening of Paramount Pictures’ “Primate” and 2 days ago posted via TikTok about the monumental 25 year anniversary of Lizzie McGuire.

Hallie Todd (Jo McGuire)

Following playing Hillary’s mother, Todd appeared in the American Girl film Lea to the Rescue (1026), and The Last Champion (202), which she co-wrote with her husband Glenn Withrow and their daughter, Ivy.

According to her website, Todd is also an acting teacher.

Robert Carradine (Sam McGuire)

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "Sentimental Value" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Robert Carradine attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Neon's "Sentimental Value" at DGA Theater Complex on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After wrapping up the series Carradine remained in the spotlight, appearing in many films including Supercross(2005), Tooth and Nail (2007), Sex and Breakfast (2007), Django Unchained (2012), and most recently The Night They Came Home (2024).

Ashlie Brillault (Kate Sanders)

Hollywood Premiere Of The Lizzie McGuire Movie HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 26: Actress Ashlie Brillault attends the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie on April 26, 2003 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images) (Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images)

After retiring her role as Lizzie’s arch-nemesis, Brillault ended her acting career and turned her attention to law where she earned a law degree from the University of Denver. She did, however, plan to appear in the 2020 rebut and conducted a table read for her iconic bra episode.

Today, Brillault lives with her husband, Joe, and daughter in Southern California.

Clayton Snyder (Ethan)

Winter Wonderland Hosted By Amazon Freevee And Prime Video CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Clayton Snyder and Allegra Edwards attend Winter Wonderland hosted by Amazon Freevee and Prime Video at The Culver Studios on December 13, 2023 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video) (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Following Lizzie McGuire, Snyder graduated from Pepperdine University with a BA in Film Studies, returning to acting with a guest spot on NCIS among other TV series. More recently he starred in The Reunion (2017) and Ham on Rye (2019).

In 2020, Snyder married actress Allegra Edwards (pictured above) and in 2022, the couple welcomed their first child together.