2026 Actor Awards: the nominees

Nominations are in for the 2026 Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
This year's nominations were announced live in Los Angeles on Wednesday by Abbott Elementary star Janelle James and Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
The 2026 awards show, which recognizes performances across film and television, will take place March 1 in Los Angeles, streaming live on Netflix.
Harrison Ford will be honored with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. A host has yet to be announced.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Television
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Katherine Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Film
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Odessa A'zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Miles Caton, Sinners
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Stunt ensemble honors
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
F1
Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.