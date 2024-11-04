Win VIP tickets to Kodak Black Day Festival, Carnival, & Car Show!

Kodak Black Day 2024

Listen all week for the most free VIP tickets to Kodak Black Day Festival, Carnival, & Car Show on Monday Nov. 11th at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. Sponsored by Kodak Black Day & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11.5.2024 - 11.10.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of VIP tickets to Kodak Black Day Festival, Carnival, & Car Show on Monday Nov. 11th, 2024 at Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, FL. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

