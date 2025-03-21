Win tickets to the Cook Out Concert!

Cookout Concert

Listen all weekend & this week @4pm & 7pm for your chance at the most free tickets to the Cook Out Concert on Saturday, April 12th at Nomi Village in North Miami. Starring BG with special guests Trina & Mike Smiff & our very own DJ Nasty 305 will be on the Turntables shutting it down! Sponsored by Spase Jenkins & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 3.22.25 through 4.11.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the Cook Out Concert on Saturday, April 12th, 2025 at Nomi Village in North Miami. Approx. retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

