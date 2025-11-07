Win tickets to Winds of Heritage Dance Company Dance Collective: “BATTLE CALL to DANCE”!

Winds of Heritage Dance Company Presents the 6th Annual Heritage Dance Collective: “BATTLE CALL to DANCE” Saturday, November 15, 2025. Register below for a chance to win tickets!

The Winds of Heritage Dance Company presents Battle Call to Dance, an electrifying celebration of contemporary dance and African American cultural expression. The evening features choreographic works by acclaimed artist Robert Battle, including his iconic pieces Hunt, Takademee, and Uneven. Coming Home will be performed by the New World School of the Arts Dance Division, where Battle serves as guest choreographer and proud alumnus. Also appearing are the Jubilation Dance Ensemble and Zedric Bembry’s Live in Colors: Museum of Funk. Don’t miss this dynamic celebration of movement, music, and culture.

Tickets: Available via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/6th-annual-heritage-dance-collective-battle-call-to-dance-tickets-1872765484979

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter register on the free 99JAMZ app between 11.8.25 through 11.14.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Winds of Heritage Dance Company Presents the 6th Annual Heritage Dance Collective: “BATTLE CALL to DANCE” Saturday, November 15, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

