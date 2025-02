Listen weekdays & at 9am, 12pm, & 10pm plus weekends for your chance at the most free tickets to experience We Dem ones comedy show all hosted by Mike Epps. It’s goin down Friday Feb. 21st at the Amerant Bank Arena. Sponsored by BMN entertainment & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy Tickets HERE!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ 1.28.25 through 2.21.25. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the We Them Ones Comedy Tour on Friday Feb. 21st, 2025 at the Amerant Bank Arena. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ