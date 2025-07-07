Win tickets to the VGS 5th Anniversary Pool Party hosted by K. Foxx!

Pool Party

Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to VGS Victor George Spirits 5th Anniversary Pool Party hosted by K. Foxx! Going down on Saturday, July 12th at the Easton Hotel Rooftop pool! Entry includes 1 FREE VG Drink + SHOT CUP!

Sponsored by Victor George & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! WHAT STATION PLAYS THE MOST MUSIC and HAS THE MOST FREE TICKETS? LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Pool Party

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 7.7.2025 through 7.11.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the VGS Victor George Spirits 5th Anniversary Pool Party hosted by K. Foxx! Going down at the Easton Hotel on Saturday, July 12th. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!