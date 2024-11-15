Win tickets to Under the Lights All Black Party!

Under the Lights 2024

Listen all weekend and all this week @ 1pm, 5pm, & 7pm for your chance to WIN THE MOST FREE TICKETS for you & a guest to enjoy Under the Lights All Black Party on Friday Nov 29th inside Nomi Village in North Miami. Sounds by our very own Dj Nasty 305. Sponsored by B. Lee & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 11.16.2024 through 11.29.2024. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Under the Lights All Black Party on Friday Nov 29th, 2024 at Nomi Village in North Miami. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

    News You Need

