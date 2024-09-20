Win tickets to Trick Daddy’s Birthday Bash!

Trick Daddy's Bday Bash 2024

By Aura Martinez

Listen for your chance to win the most free tickets to Trick Daddy’s Bday celebration on Saturday Sept 28th at the Miramar Cultural Center. This is a prom sneaker gala so dress to impress. Sponsored by Trick Daddy & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

Trick Daddy Birthday Bash 2024

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen between 9.21.24 through 9.27.24. Odds vary. Prize: (2) Tickets to to Trick Daddy’s Birthday Bash celebration on Saturday, Sept 28th, 2024 at the Miramar Cultural Center. Approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.


Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!