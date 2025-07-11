Win Tickets to SUMMER DAZE – Miami’s Ultimate Rooftop Pool Party!

Listen on Sunday and during the week @10am, 7pm, & 9pm as 99 JAMZ has free tickets to the SUMMER DAZE at Arlo Wynwood - Miami’s Hottest Rooftop Pool Party on July 25th!

SUMMER DAZE – Rooftop Pool Party 📍 Arlo Hotel Rooftop, 2217 NW Miami Ct, Wynwood 📅 July 25, 2025. Rooftop opens at 5 PM 🎧 Live DJ set by Rick Sancho 🍹 Curated cocktails, rooftop pool, skyline views 💃 Influencers, fashion, art, music, and that signature Miami energy

Eventbrite Link: SUMMER DAZE - Presented by Arlo Wynwood

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 7/12/25- 7/18/25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to the SUMMER DAZE at Arlo Wynwood - Miami’s Hottest Rooftop Pool Party on July 25th, 2025. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.