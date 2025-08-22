Win tickets to Spin for a Cause DJ Battle!

DJ Battle

Listen all week (except on Thursday) in the 11am hour to win a pair of tickets to the 4th Annual DJ Battle on Tuesday, September 7th at The Venue, Fort Lauderdale. Sponsored by Kids In Distress, Family Central & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to 99JAMZ between 8.23.25 through 8.29.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Spin for a Cause at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale, September 9th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!