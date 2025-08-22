Win tickets to Spin for a Cause DJ Battle!

Listen all week (except on Thursday) in the 11am hour to win a pair of tickets to the 4th Annual DJ Battle on Tuesday, September 7th at The Venue, Fort Lauderdale. Sponsored by Kids In Distress, Family Central & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 JAMZ!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to 99JAMZ between 8.23.25 through 8.29.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Spin for a Cause at The Venue in Fort Lauderdale, September 9th, 2025. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group