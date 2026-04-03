Win tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo!

Listen all weekend & week @9am, 11am, & 3pm for your chance at the most free tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo. It’s going down May 9th at the Harris Field Doc De Milly Rodeo Grounds.

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by TDogg’s Big Dreams Charity & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Buy tickets, South Florida Soul Rodeo-Homestead Tickets, Saturday, May 9 from 5 pm to 10 pm | Eventbrite

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 04/6/26 through 05/1/26. Prize: 2 tickets to the South Florida Rodeo. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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