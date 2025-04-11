Win tickets to see Tiffany Haddish LIVE!

Listen all week @10am to WIN YOUR FREE tickets to the funny & fearless tour starring Tiffany Haddish on Saturday April 19th inside the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. Sponsored by the Parker Playhouse and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! LISTEN to WIN everywhere on all your devices and the 99 JAMZ App!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Listen to 99JAMZ between 4.12.25 through 4.18.25. Odds vary. Prize: (2) tickets to Tiffany Haddish on Saturday April 19th, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale. Approx. retail value of: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.