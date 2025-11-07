Win tickets to see Pastor Shirley Ceasar!

Pastor Caesar

Listen every Sunday for your tickets to see Pastor Shirley Ceasar on SUNDAY, November 23rd at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church.

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Ricky Derae production & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To listen to 99JAMZ between 11.8.25 through 11.16.2025. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Pastor Shirley Ceasar on Sunday, November 23rd at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

